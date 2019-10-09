Syria latest: President Trump responds

BEIRUT (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. does not endorse Turkey’s assault on northern Syria and has made it clear to Ankara that it’s incursion against Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. battle the Islamic State is a “bad idea.”

In a statement Wednesday, Trump said no American soldiers are in the area being invaded. Earlier, Trump ordered U.S. forces out of the area, prompting criticism that he was abandoning an American ally.

Trump says he does not want the U.S. to fight “these endless, senseless wars.”

He says he will hold Turkey to its commitment to protect civilians and religious minorities, including Christians, and ensure the invasion does not create a humanitarian crisis. He also says Turkey must make sure that IS fighters held captive in Syria remain detained.