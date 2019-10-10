Chicken recall expands due to possible listeria contamination

(CNN)– ABC STAFF– The USDA says possible listeria contamination is affecting the chicken product by tip top poultry.

The USDA says some of the stores affected include Kroger, Aldi, Food lion, Harris Teeter,

Bi-Lo, Piggly Wiggly, IGA.

This is an expansion from a recall by “Tip Top Poultry” last month.

Affected products were produced between January 21st through September 24th.

Tip Top Poultry, Inc, a Rockmart, Ga., establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019. The products subject to recall can be found in this spreadsheet

Here is a link to the recall alert on the USDA site with locations:

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-094-2019-release