Funeral service provider to honor unclaimed veteran in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The funeral service provider, Dignity Memorial will be be honoring an unclaimed veteran with full military honors and is asking the public to help celebrate his life.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home will have Army Specialist Ronald Baker’s funeral on Friday, October 11th at 11 a.m. at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

The service will begin with a procession at 10 a.m. from Caughman-Harman Funeral Home (503 N. Lake Drive, Lexington, SC, 29072), led by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Patriot Guard Riders.

According to Dignity Memorial, Army Specialist Baker was born Jan. 3, 1946, and entered the United States Army in 1966. He served honorably for three years, receiving a National Defense Service Medal. After an extensive investigation by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, it was concluded that Baker had no next of kin to provide for his final arrangements.