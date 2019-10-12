Miles spoils Benedict’s homecoming with 24-21 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Benedict) – Miles College rallied with a pair of key third-down passes and scored the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds remaining to take a 24-21 victory over Benedict and spoil the Tigers’ Homecoming game on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Benedict fell to 0-5 on the season. The contest did not count as an SIAC countable contest for Benedict. Miles improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the SIAC.

Jayden McCloud scored on a three-yard run with 3:57 left in the game to take a 21-17 lead. The key play in that drive was a 40-yard run by Raheem Jennings to give the Tigers a first down at the 19-yard line.

“I thought we played hard; we just couldn’t finish it,” said Benedict head coach Mike White . “I’m happy with our effort. We left it out on the field today. They just made a play or two at the end that got us.”

After Benedict scored to take the lead, the Golden Bears took over at their own 40-yard line with 3:47 left in the game. On third-and-17, Miles quarterback Daniel Smith slipped away from an apparent sack and was able to unleash a 17-yard pass for a Miles first down. Three plays later, the Golden Bears were facing another third down, needing seven yards from the BC 47-yard line. Smith completed a 16-yard pass to Leonard Tyree for another Miles first down. On the next play, Smith connected with Cohen Hudson for a 28-yard pass, giving Miles a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. On second down, PaDarius Martin ran in from two-yards out to give Miles the victory.

“It’s disappointing. We still had a chance to win at the end, but we just couldn’t finish it,” White said. “We had a couple of plays; the one where we almost had the sack and he threw the ball. It was just a couple of plays. They made the plays and we didn’t, so give credit to them.”

Miles took an early 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal by Jackson Spradlin in the first quarter.

The Tigers got on the board in the second quarter, moving 62 yards on just five plays. Tyrone Turner Jr . had a 32-yard run, and Drelon Freeman scored on a 28-yard pass from freshman quarterback Eric Phoenix , who was called into service when senior Phillip Brown was injured. Phoenix finished the game 8-of-19 for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Miles added a touchdown with 5:06 left in the first half. The Bears were stopped at the 10-yard line and were lined up to attempt a 27-yard field goal. The snap went to holder Jay Fitch, who lofted a pass to Montavious Tinch from his knees for a touchdown, giving the Golden Bears a 10-7 lead at the half.

After an interception by Robert Cummings , the Tigers took over at the Miles 31-yard line. Benedict intercepted three Miles passes on the afternoon, with Dontavis Hunt and Oscar Wyatt also picking off passes. On third down, Phoenix completed a pass to Raylen Elzy for a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 14-10 lead with 3:13 left in the third quarter.

Miles went on an 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter, with the key play a 46-yard pass from Smith to Hudson. Martin scored on a two-yard run to put Miles back in the lead, 17-14, with 9:59 remaining.

“I thought we played hard. We left it all on the field and dedicated it to the seniors, and just came up a little short, but I couldn’t be happier with our effort,” White said.