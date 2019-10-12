Miles spoils Benedict’s homecoming with 24-21 win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Benedict) – Miles College rallied with a pair of key third-down passes and scored the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds remaining to take a 24-21 victory over Benedict and spoil the Tigers’ Homecoming game on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
Benedict fell to 0-5 on the season. The contest did not count as an SIAC countable contest for Benedict. Miles improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the SIAC.
Jayden McCloud scored on a three-yard run with 3:57 left in the game to take a 21-17 lead. The key play in that drive was a 40-yard run by Raheem Jennings to give the Tigers a first down at the 19-yard line.
“I thought we played hard; we just couldn’t finish it,” said Benedict head coach Mike White. “I’m happy with our effort. We left it out on the field today. They just made a play or two at the end that got us.”
After Benedict scored to take the lead, the Golden Bears took over at their own 40-yard line with 3:47 left in the game. On third-and-17, Miles quarterback Daniel Smith slipped away from an apparent sack and was able to unleash a 17-yard pass for a Miles first down. Three plays later, the Golden Bears were facing another third down, needing seven yards from the BC 47-yard line. Smith completed a 16-yard pass to Leonard Tyree for another Miles first down. On the next play, Smith connected with Cohen Hudson for a 28-yard pass, giving Miles a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. On second down, PaDarius Martin ran in from two-yards out to give Miles the victory.
“It’s disappointing. We still had a chance to win at the end, but we just couldn’t finish it,” White said. “We had a couple of plays; the one where we almost had the sack and he threw the ball. It was just a couple of plays. They made the plays and we didn’t, so give credit to them.”
Miles took an early 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal by Jackson Spradlin in the first quarter.
The Tigers got on the board in the second quarter, moving 62 yards on just five plays. Tyrone Turner Jr. had a 32-yard run, and Drelon Freeman scored on a 28-yard pass from freshman quarterback Eric Phoenix, who was called into service when senior Phillip Brown was injured. Phoenix finished the game 8-of-19 for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Miles added a touchdown with 5:06 left in the first half. The Bears were stopped at the 10-yard line and were lined up to attempt a 27-yard field goal. The snap went to holder Jay Fitch, who lofted a pass to Montavious Tinch from his knees for a touchdown, giving the Golden Bears a 10-7 lead at the half.
After an interception by Robert Cummings, the Tigers took over at the Miles 31-yard line. Benedict intercepted three Miles passes on the afternoon, with Dontavis Hunt and Oscar Wyatt also picking off passes. On third down, Phoenix completed a pass to Raylen Elzy for a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 14-10 lead with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Miles went on an 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter, with the key play a 46-yard pass from Smith to Hudson. Martin scored on a two-yard run to put Miles back in the lead, 17-14, with 9:59 remaining.
“I thought we played hard. We left it all on the field and dedicated it to the seniors, and just came up a little short, but I couldn’t be happier with our effort,” White said.