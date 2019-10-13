Game time set for Florida-South Carolina showdown

The South Carolina – Florida football game, set for Saturday, Oct. 19, will kick at 12 noon ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

In a series that dates back to 1911, Florida holds a 27-9-3 lead, including an 11-7-1 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia. However, the Gamecocks have won five of the last nine gridiron meetings between the two schools, including a 28-20 win in 2017, the last time they got together at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 20-17 double-overtime win at No. 3 Georgia, while Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 42-28 setback at No. 5 LSU.

It will be a busy weekend in Columbia, as the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Hall of Fame class of 2019 will be introduced at halftime and the annual State Fair will be in full swing in the fairgrounds adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Here is the full slate of televised games for Saturday, Oct. 19, as every SEC school will be in action in a conference matchup:

Florida at South Carolina Noon on ESPN

Auburn at Arkansas Noon on SEC Network

LSU at Mississippi State 3:30 pm on CBS

Kentucky at Georgia 6 pm on ESPN

Missouri at Vanderbilt 4 pm on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss 7:30 pm on SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama 9 pm on ESPN