Suspect stole $2,400 worth of items from Sumter business
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies are looking for the person who stole $2,400 worth of items from a local business last month.
The incident happened at a business located in the 1500 block of Airport Road. According to officials, the business was robbed between two a.m. on Sept. 18, 2019 and eight a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019.
Those with information are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.