USC cornerback named national defensive player of the week

University of South Carolina cornerback Israel Mukaumu was named the Football Bowl Subdivision National Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Generation UCAN, for games ending October 12, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced today.

Mukuamu recorded three interceptions, including one he returned 53 yards for a touchdown, as South Carolina upset third-ranked Georgia, 20-17. Mukuamu also had 11 tackles (7 solo) as the Gamecocks improved to 3-3 on the season. The sophomore is the fourth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since free safety D.J. Swearinger on Nov. 11, 2012.

This is the 16th year that the Walter Camp Football Foundation will honor one offensive and one defensive player as its national Football Bowl Subdivision player of the week during the regular season. Recipients are selected by a panel of national media members and administered by the Foundation. Oklahoma wide receiver Cee Cee Lamb was named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Mukaumu has also been named the CollegeSportsMadness.com SEC and National Defensive Player of the Week.