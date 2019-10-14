Join the discussion for the On the Table event on October 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the discussion as a host for the On the Table event on October 22.

Curtis spoke with Cherise Arrendale, Strategic Initiatives & Communications Manager for the Central Carolina Community Foundation.

She talked about how you can host anywhere, as long as food is involved, about how we can share ideas to improve our communities over a nice meal.

For more information on how to register, visit the On the Table’s website by clicking here.