Mukuamu, Kinlaw earn SEC Weekly Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — University of South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu was selected as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for their performances in the Gamecocks’ 20-17 double-overtime win over third-ranked Georgia in Athens on Saturday, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Mukuamu, a sophomore cornerback, intercepted three Jake Fromm passes, returning one 53 yards for a touchdown in the Carolina win. Mukaumu’s pick-6 came in the final minute of the first half, putting the Gamecocks on top 17-10. He also had an interception in the first overtime and was credited with a career-high 11 tackles on the day. He became the first Gamecock to record three interceptions in a game since 1988. Fromm had not been intercepted in Georgia’s first five games of the season, as the Gamecocks knocked off a top-5 team for the first time since 2013.

Kinlaw, a senior defensive tackle, continues to have an All-America season, as a constant disruption in the opponents’ backfield. He was credited with four tackles and a sack in the Gamecocks’ upset win over Georgia, but affected many other plays. The Carolina defense limited Georgia to just 4.0 yards per carry (they came in averaging 6.7) while forcing four turnovers. Kinlaw leads the SEC with five sacks on the season.

Mukaumu, Kinlaw and the rest of the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) are in action again Saturday when they host the ninth-ranked Florida Gators (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time is set for noon ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN with Dave Pasch and Greg McElroy in the booth and Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.