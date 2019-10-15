Javon Kinlaw earns midseason All-America recognition

Gamecock defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has put together an outstanding first half of the 2019 football season, earning Midseason First-Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and Midseason Second-Team All-America recognition from The Athletic, it was announced today.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pound senior from Charleston, S.C., has been an unstoppable force in the middle of the Gamecocks’ defensive line all season. He has recorded 18 tackles, including an SEC-leading 5.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries. He also has a pair of fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. Earlier this week, he was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Kinlaw and the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) will be in action again on Saturday when they host No. 9 Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) in an SEC Eastern Division showdown. Game time from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia is set for noon ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.