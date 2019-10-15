Mukaumu named Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy Player of the Week

Gamecock defensive back Israel Mukaumu was named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance this past weekend against Georgia, it was announced today. The Bednarik Award is selected by the Maxwell Football Club and recognizes outstanding defensive play, while the Nagurski Award is selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound cornerback from Bossier City, La., recorded three interceptions, including one he returned 53 yards for a touchdown, as South Carolina upset third-ranked Georgia, 20-17. Mukuamu also had a career-high 11 tackles (7 solo) as the Gamecocks improved to 3-3 on the season.

Mukaumu was previously named the FBS National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation; the CollegeSportsMadness.com SEC and National Defensive Player of the Week; and the SEC Defensive Player of the Week by the Southeastern Conference office.