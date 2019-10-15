Dabo Swinney, players discuss road test against Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The No 3. Clemson Tigers looked to be back to their dominate ways against Florida State on Saturday with a 45-14 win in Death Valley.

Now the question is whether or not the Tigers will build on that domination on the road against Louisville — their first road test since Clemson’s near-upset against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

With a win over Wake Forest last week, the Cardinals sit at 2-1 in ACC play, and would be in the drivers seat to represent the Atlantic Division if they were to beat Clemson this week.

Today Dabo Swinney, Amari Rodgers, and James Skalski spoke to the media about the importance of winning consistently on the road, and staying in control of their own destiny in the ACC.

The Tigers and the Cardinals will kick off at noon on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.