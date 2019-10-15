Will Muschamp updates injury status of quarterback Ryan Hilinski

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp gave an update to Ryan Hilinski’s status for the Florida game Saturday.

After suffering a left knee injury against #3 Georgia, Hilinski is projected to play against the #9 Gators Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice.

The freshman quarterback returned to the practice field Tuesday morning with USC, but was limited in what he could do.

“Ryan Practiced today and should be fine for Saturday,” said Muschamp. ” He wore a brace, but he’ll be fine.”

Hilinski suffered the injury early in the second half of the Gamecocks’ 20-17 win over Georgia, exiting in the third quarter after completing 15 of 20 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

USC hosts Florida at noon Saturday.