It’s all about the brew – For a great cause

Tyler Ryan learns about the Brewers Ball to support Cystic Fibrosis

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Thursday evening is a big night for craft beer and the afficnatoes that continue to grow in droves, as brewers from around the region gather for the annual Brewers Ball to support Cystic Fibrosis.

The event, happening at 701 Whaley Thursday evening, includes tastings from over 14 local brew masters, live music, small bites, and even a silent auction, all with the mission of raising awareness of CF, and the needed funds for research.

You can learn more about the event and even purchase tickets HERE.

