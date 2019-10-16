Sweet Treats at the State Fair and some fun with Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time for a sweet treat at the State Fair in this look at ‘Local Living’.

The South Carolina State Fair is underway and there are all sorts of foods, fried treats and more. Our Curtis Wilson heads inside the Goodman Building to see what’s hot from Pez to Candy coated earthworms.

If you are headed out to the State Fair it runs through October 20.

For more information on the State Fair: https://www.scstatefair.org/