DSS continues push to find more foster families, help more children

Nearly 500 children in the Midlands are under foster care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is continuing its push to encourage more people to sign up and become foster parents.

Nearly 500 children in the Midlands are in need of a foster family.

With more children across the country in need of a stable home environment, Randi Fullwood, the Midlands Regional Foster Home Licensing Specialist for DSS, says there are plenty of chances for people to help out.

“Across the nation we know that there is a foster care shortage in general, so it’s extremely important, especially for our communities and our neighbors and local people to step up and take a stand,” Fullwood said.

DSS says there are nearly 500 children in Lexington and Richland Counties in foster care.

Sometimes, these children have to go to homes in other counties, possibly away from their siblings, a situation Fullwood said is one DSS tries to avoid.

“It’s extremely important for these children to be together. If you’re at least able to stay with your sister or brother, at least that’s some form of comfort for you,” Fullwood said.

Even for those who have become foster parents, supporting children throughout the year could be a challenge.

Lee Fletcher of the Richland County Foster Parents Association says his team is looking for sponsors to help provide gifts to help 175 children have a special holiday season.

“What’s really important is that we don’t want kids to feel like it’s any different than their life has ever been, so we want to make sure they are included in and are treated well when it comes to Christmas,” Fletcher said.

Even though DSS says helping out foster children knows no seasons, they say providing children with a safe place to stay makes a difference.

“We know that stability and being in a secure and safe environment that alone does enough for them,” Fullwood said.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, click here.