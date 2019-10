Thieves in Massachusetts stealing airbags from Honda cars

(CNN) — Thieves are stealing airbags from cars.

Police in Medford, Massachusetts say the crooks are smashing car windows, then ripping out the airbags.

They’ve been specifically targeting Honda Accords.

It’s estimated that about 50,000 air bags are stolen every year.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says they’re a hot commodity on the black market.

Police say to watch out for strange cars or people that may be chasing a car.