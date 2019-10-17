Will Muschamp faces former team Florida Saturday

No. 9 Florida (6-1, 3-1) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-2): South Carolina follows up its stunning 20-17 overtime victory at Georgia by facing another top-10 team. South Carolina was a 24 ½-point underdog against Georgia. Florida is favored by 5 ½ points this week. Florida is seeking to bounce back from a 42-28 loss to No. 2 LSU that ended the Gators’ 10-game winning streak. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, who coached Florida from 2011-14, has gone 1-2 against the Gators since taking over South Carolina’s program. – Associated Press