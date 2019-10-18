Ridge View star commits to Frank Martin, Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks landed another local commitment for the class of 2020.

Ridge View star Ja’Von Benson pledged to Frank Martin and USC Friday, joining AC Flora’s Patrick Iriel as the second hoops players to stay home.

Benson had twelve offers, but ultimately picked USC over the College of Charleston.

The Ridge View big man averaged 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game last season and helped the Blazers win the 4A state championship.