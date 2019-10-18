Select pilots will start testing Boeing’s troubled 737 Max Jet before its return to the air

(CNN) – Boeing is getting closer to putting its once popular 737 Max Jet back in the air.

Next month, the Federal Aviation Administration will watch as select pilots from around the world test out the software in Seattle.

The simulation is expected to determine what type of training pilots need to fly the jet.

The FAA grounded the Max 737 earlier this year.

The automated systems are believed to have contributed to the two deadly plane crashes that killed 346 people.