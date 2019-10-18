The Inaugural Anchorman Tricycle Challenge for the Dickerson Center

The Dickerson Center is holding a celebrity tricycle race for awareness of the mission of the center.

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The Dickerson Center for Children in Lexington is hosting their first Celebrity Tricycle Race at River Bluff High School on Saturday. According to Erin Smith from the Center, the race will include Lexington Mayor Steve Benjamin, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, several members of law enforcement, teachers, and other high profile personalities from the Midlands.

Not being men of patience, Tyler Ryan and Curtis Wilson decided to hold the First Anchorman Tricycle Race live on Good Morning Columbia.

The events kick off at 9:30 at the high school, located on Corley Mill Road in Lexington, and is open and free to the public.

