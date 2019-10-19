#3 Clemson throttles Louisville, 45-10

LOUISVILLE – No. 3/2 Clemson extended its school-record win streak to 22 games on Saturday afternoon, defeating Louisville 45-10 at Cardinal Stadium. The Tiger defense forced three turnovers and totaled six sacks in the win in holding Louisville to just 263 yards. The Tigers racked up 551 yards offensively behind another big day from junior running back Travis Etienne.

Etienne continued his stellar play against the Cardinals, rushing for 192 yards on 14 attempts including a 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It gave him 443 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns on the ground in three career games against Louisville.

It marked the first time Etienne rushed for 100+ yards in back-to-back games since a three-game streak in 2018 against South Carolina, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

Trevor Lawrence completed 20-29 passes and threw three touchdown passes. Lawrence has now thrown for a touchdown in 17 consecutive games. Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell each hauled in a touchdown reception.

Isaiah Simmons led the defense once again, as the linebacker registered eight total tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup. Justin Foster tallied a career-best two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss and K’Von Wallace recorded his second interception of the season.

Clemson returns home for an Oct. 26 game against the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m.