SUMTER,SC (WOLO)- Sumter police need your help finding an elderly man who went missing over the weekend.

Larry Edward Wilson, 72, of 9 E. Charlotte Ave. was last seen at 7 p.m., (10/19) Saturday as he drove away from his home in a black 2009 Nissan Altima, according to officials.

Wilson was wearing a purple and gold T-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone who knows where he maybe is asked to call (803) 436-2700 or 911.