All lanes are reopened after an early morning collision on Sunset Boulevard

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Collision on Sunset Boulevard.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Authorities investigate collision on Sunset Boulevard.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says all lanes are reopened on Sunset Boulevard after a collision this morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on Sunset Boulevard at Caughman Farm Road.

According to investigators, the collision happened because a driver failed to yield the right-of-way.

No word on if any charges will be filed.