All lanes are reopened after an early morning collision on Sunset Boulevard
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says all lanes are reopened on Sunset Boulevard after a collision this morning.
Authorities say the incident happened on Sunset Boulevard at Caughman Farm Road.
According to investigators, the collision happened because a driver failed to yield the right-of-way.
No word on if any charges will be filed.