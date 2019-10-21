Swansea’s Chance Walker named SAC Offensive Player of the Week

ROCK HILL – Junior running back Chance Walker has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his extraordinary work against Catawba Saturday afternoon.

Walker set a school record with 261 rushing yards on 26 carries against the Catawba Indians to key Newberry’s 44-21 win. He scored an astonishing six touchdowns, which matched the all-time South Atlantic Conference record by players at any position set in 1989 and set a new school record. His 36 points scored were also a Newberry and SAC record.

Entering Saturday’s contest, Walker had never rushed for 100 yards in a game and his only career touchdown had come on a SAC-record 100-yard kickoff return at Virginia Union in 2017. He is now tied with Alex Ramsay of VMI (Division I FCS) and Lance Moise of Concordia Chicago (Division III) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game this season at all NCAA levels, while his 261 yards are fourth-highest rushing total in Division II this season.

Walker helped Newberry to 432 rushing yards, the second-most in a single game this century, and its first game with 500 or more yards of total offense in four years. The Wolves have now won three of their last four games and enter this weekend’s matchup at Carson-Newman in fourth place in the league standings.