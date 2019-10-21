Update in the search for Nevaeh Adams rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department have rescheduled a press conference regarding the recovery efforts for a missing 5-year-old to Tuesday at 5pm

We will have a crew at the press conference and will have the latest on the news at 5pm

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Sumter Police Department, along with local and state agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, will provide an update in the recovery efforts of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams on October 23.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Sumter Police Department in the 300 block of North Lafayette Drive.

A press conference was previously scheduled for Tuesday, October 22.

Check back for updates.