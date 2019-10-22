WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players discuss Boston College matchup, unfair criticism facing team

CLEMSON, S.C. — Despite winning every game this season, the Clemson Tigers have seen themselves fall from No. 1 to No. 4 in the AP Poll over the course of the year.

The message from Dabo Swinney and the players has been consistent with regards to shutting out the outside noise, but this week they admitted that they do hear the criticism surrounding this team, and feel that most of it is unfair.

Today coach Swinney and his players spoke to the media about some of the negative criticism surrounding the team, and also broke down what fans can expect from this weekend’s matchup with Boston College.