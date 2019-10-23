More than 200 USC students evicted mid-semester

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- More than 200 USC students forced to move out of their dorms because of the university’s plans to improve.

After just moving into Cliff apartments on USC’s campus, 215 freshmen will have to move again.

“It’s really infuriating to me because they didn’t figure out this housing stuff before they let us know that we are getting evicted,” Felicia Nguyen, USC Freshman said. “They could’ve figured this out before and made sure that there are open spots for the freshmen before they kicked us out.”

After ranking as one of the top schools for first year students by U.S. News and World, some feel that the university is not living up to the standard.

“For a school that prides itself so much on the freshman experience it’s really disappointing to be kicked out mid year without a disclaimer before hand because we wouldn’t have chosen Cliff to live,” Nguyen said.

USC officials say they got approval from the state to begin the first stage of renovations, which could save them money. The university says students can move into other on-campus housing at no additional cost.

They are also assisting with the move, providing boxes and transportation. This has some students optimistic.

“I’m actually excited to move and see what’s going on in other places,” Davis Wood, USC Freshman said.

But others who live in these dorms say they’ve started making friendships and connections that are priceless.

“It’s really sad because we’ve met a lot of our closest friends here and a lot of our friends live next door to us, so we’re all going to be split up,” Sydney Conner, USC Freshman said.

The university will build four buildings that can accommodate 1800 students where cliff apartments used to stand.