Top recruit in South Carolina commits to Clemson Wednesday

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WOLO) — The top-rated basketball prospect in South Carolina pledged to the Clemson Tigers Wednesday afternoon.

Dorman High’s PJ Hall announced his decision at a press conference today at the school.

The four-star forward is the highest-rated Clemson commit in Brad Brownell’s tenure. He’s ranked as the No. 60 player in the nation by ESPN and considered by most recruiting experts as a top-10-rated big man.

Hall is the first Clemson commitment for the class of 2020.