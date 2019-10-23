Rico Dowdle ruled out for Tennessee game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock football coach Will Muschamp updated the injury status of running back Rico Dowdle Wednesday.

Dowdle sprained his knee last Saturday against Florida and won’t play this Saturday at Tennessee.

Although, he moved around at practice Wednesday, Muschamp said he wouldn’t be healthy enough when the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) travel to play the Vols (2-5, 1-3).

Dowdle was hurt on the first play Saturday against Florida. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was helped to the sidelines before going to the locker room. He eventually returned to sidelines with a brace on the knee.

Muschamp says the injury does not require surgery, meaning Dowdle will return “sooner than later.”

Dowdle has 457 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.