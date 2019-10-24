Bring the family for some Halloween fun at the Trunk or Treat event this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your family to have some Halloween fun at the Trunk or Treat event this weekend hosted by Perlon-Hahl Incorporated!

The event kicks off this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the company’s building on 126 Glassmaster Road in Lexington County.

Curtis spoke with Melissa Bolton, Perlon-Hahl HR Manager in Lexington, about the fun-filled activities parents and kids can do together!

You can enjoy free food, hay rides, face painting, pumpkin carving, as well as win some prizes!

For more information, please contact Ms. Bolton at (803) 359-9740 or by email at melissa.bolton@perlon.com.