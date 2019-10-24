Pair charged with capital murder in 3-year-old’s death

Patrick Devone Stallworth This undated photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Patrick Devone Stallworth. Police say 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was playing outside at a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, when she was abducted by someone in a dark SUV. (Birmingham Police Department)

Derrick Irisha Brown This undated photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Derrick Irisha Brown. Police say 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was playing outside at a birthday party Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, when she was abducted by someone in a dark SUV. Investigators say they’ve since located the vehicle and arrested on Sunday two people, Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham, Ala., and Brown, 29, also of Birmingham, on unrelated charges to the kidnapping of the little girl everyone calls Cupcake. (Birmingham Police Department via AP)



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday charged two people with capital murder for the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found in a dumpster after she disappeared from a birthday party.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced in a press conference that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, are charged with capital murder of a child under age 14. He said they are being held without bond.

Capital murder carries a possible death penalty.

Kamille McKinney, called “Cupcake” by relatives, vanished on the evening of Oct. 12 while playing outside at the Tom Brown Village Housing Community. Police found her body 10 days later in a dumpster at a county landfill.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family as they grieve the loss of Kamille,” Carr said.

Lawyers for Stallworth and Brown said earlier that they are innocent.

The charges filed Thursday were expected. Police on Tuesday announced their intent to charge the pair after recovering the body of the toddler.

Authorities haven’t said when or how the girl was killed.

Carr declined to answer questions on Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation.