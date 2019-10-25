Police investigate a double homicide in Batesburg-Leesville

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Batesburg-Leesville Police Department officials say they’re investigating a double homicide that took place this month.

Authorities say on October 11, at approximately 9:15 p.m., they found two victims with gunshot wounds at a residence.

According to investigators, the victims, Richard Broadwater, 26, and Daniel Robinson, 33, died on scene.

SLED and Lexington County deputies are also investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.