Hammond defensive back commits to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina picked up another commitment on the recruiting trail Saturday.

Fabian Goodman, the son of former Gamecock great Andre Goodman, announced on social media that he’d be joining the team as a preferred walk on for the class of 2020.

Goodman is a defensive back for Hammond and comes off one of his best performances of the season in the Skyhawks’ 52-0 win over Cardinal Newman Friday night.