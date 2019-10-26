Wolves can’t complete comeback at Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (Newberry) – Newberry marched 69 yards in nine plays during the game’s final two minutes to draw within three points, but Carson-Newman recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to deny Newberry’s bid for a fourth straight win in the series by a 24-21 score. The Wolves (3-5, 3-3 South Atlantic Conference) got the ball back after a turnover on downs with 1:30 remaining on their own 31-yard line. Dre Harris, who took over at quarterback early in the third quarter, called his own number from four yards out to cap an efficient 69-yard drive that had four plays gain nine or more yards. Newberry went for two to attempt to cut the lead to a field goal. Harris drifted right, then threw back across the field just beyond the outstretched fingers of an Eagles defender to Austin Gordon, who cradled the ball as he fell to the turf. The comeback attempt ultimately came up short on Carson-Newman’s onside kick recovery with 24 seconds to play. Harris provided a critical spark for the Newberry offense. Entering early in the third quarter after Colton Bailey was picked off for a second time, Harris led field goal drives of 76 and 53 yards prior to the final touchdown drive. He finished with 109 yards on 11-of-19 passing and was Newberry’s second-leading rusher with 44 yards on the ground. Chance Walker followed up his record-breaking performance last week with 95 yards on 20 carries to finish as the leading rusher for either team. Newberry totaled 187 yards both on the ground and through the air in a balanced effort and limited Carson-Newman to 305 yards of total offense, its second-lowest output of the season. The Eagles managed 263 rushing yards, their third time in 2019 being held under the 300-yard plateau and the sixth straight game against Newberry that Carson-Newman has been held to 301 yards or fewer on the ground. Carson-Newman also entered the contest with the nation’s second-best mark on both third down conversions and third down defense, but the Wolves converted five of 14 third downs, one of two fourth downs, and allowed Carson-Newman to convert six of their 14 chances on third downs. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, getting a field goal on the opening possession and taking advantage of a turnover on downs at the Newberry 43-yard line that led to a touchdown drive. Newberry cut the deficit to three points on an 11-yard strike from Bailey to Gordon with 54 seconds left in the first half and forced a Carson-Newman fumble three plays later, but Shea Rodgers’ 51-yard attempt was wide right as the first half clock expired. Newberry entered the locker room trailing 10-7. The lead ballooned to 10 points early in the third quarter after a Carson-Newman interception return gave the Eagles the ball inside the Newberry 10. The Eagles got touchdowns from Antonio Wimbush and Toot Johnson in the second half, while Rodgers nailed a pair of second-half field goals of 31 and 39 yards. Wimbush finished the game with 56 yards and a score, placing him in the top five on Carson-Newman’s all-time rushing list with 3,389 yards in his career and two touchdowns shy of cracking the top 10 in school history. Desmond Fairell’s two interceptions leave him one shy of third place on Carson-Newman’s all-time list. Baylen English led the team in tackles for the first time in his career with 13 stops, a personal best. Anthony Blue chipped in eight tackles and a pass breakup. The Wolves step out of SAC play for the final time in 2019 with a home contest against UNC Pembroke next week. Kickoff from Setzler Field is set for 1:00 p.m.