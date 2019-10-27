Aiken man arrested for armed robbery and assault

AIKEN,SC (WOLO)- The Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and assault at a convenience store.

Swiss Tyrone Council was arrested on Sunday in the 200 Block of Cherokee Street SE. Officials say council was taken into custody without incident.

Council was wanted for the October 8th armed robbery and assault at the Enmark convenience store located at 502 York Street NE.

Council is facing charges of Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Handgun During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Council has previously been identified as a violent offender by the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Safe Communities program.