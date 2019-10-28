Don’t be tricked! Phone scam targets Dominion Energy customers, asking for gift cards
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Phone scamming, has become more frequent and more sophisticated.
Scammers use telephone numbers with area codes similar to yours and might even have a Caller ID bearing a company’s name that looks legit.
However, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to be aware of a circulating phone scam.
In recent cases, scammers are pretending to be with Dominion Energy.
Officials with RCSD said the message states that the recipient of the call has missed payments and their power is about to be turned off unless they send money. The caller then directs the individual to send payments in the form of gift cards to prevent power from being terminated.
If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please notify the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to file a report at (803) 576-3000.