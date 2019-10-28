Nearly 50 state Attorneys General, including SC A.G. Wilson are investigating anti-trust violations

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — forty-seven state Attorneys General, including South Carolina AG Alan Wilson, are now investigating Facebook for potential anti-trust violations.

In a press release, New York Attorney General Letitia James said all of the states involved are concerned Facebook may have put consumer data at risk.

The Attorneys General are also investigating whether Facebook has reduced the quality of consumers’ choices and increased the price of advertising.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of Congress Wednesday.

Categories: National News

