Amy O’Rourke’s first solo trip to the Midlands

COLUMBIA,SC(WOLO) —Amy O’rourke, the wife of presidential hopeful Beto O’rourke, made her first solo trip to the palmetto state to meet with voters and talk about a number of issues.

During Amy’s three day visit, she attended a Gun Violence Prevention Discussion with Students and Advocates in Charleston, a visit to women’s business center of South Carolina in Columbia and a volunteer phone bank.

ABC Columbia caught up with Amy at the phone back that was made up of USC and Benedict college students.

We’re going to go everywhere, talk to everyone don’t write anybody off because there is so much you can learn by bringing them in,” Amy said.

With South Carolina being in the first of the state primaries, Amy reiterated her husband’s message on gun reform during her visit.

The topic is a centerpiece of Beto’s campaign.

“We are showing up for everyone, and going to be really honest about what we believe in,” Amy said. ‘Honest, direct, unafraid to call it like it is, which sometimes it can be politically challenging,. But really make sure that you’re having the conversations that need to be had in this country to be able to truly address the issues.”