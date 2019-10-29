Children are two times more like to get hit and killed by a car while trick-or-treating

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- It can be the best time to put on your favorite costumes and run from door to door to grab all the sweet treats you can.

While the travel and insurance company Statefarm says 35 million children, ages 5 to 13 go trick or treating each year, officials say they are also 2 times more like to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween compared to any other time of the year.

According to new number released Monday, 23% of fatalities happen with children between 5-8years old. 70% of those are away from the crosswalk or intersection. So, whether you are going house to house, driving, or just passing out treats from home here are some things you may want to keep in mind to keep your princesses, pirate’s, ghouls and goblins safe.

Doing door to door:

Always accompany young children.

Exercise great caution during the “scariest” hours: between 5 and 9 p.m. It is especially dangerous for pedestrian accidents between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Stick to neighborhoods with sidewalks. If you must walk on the street, keep to the far left, facing traffic.

Practice safe crossing procedures: Use crosswalks; wait for corners; and look left, right and left again before crossing.

Stick reflective tape onto costumes to make your child more visible. Also have him or her carry a flashlight.

Make sure costumes and shoes are the correct size to prevent tripping. Use face paint and leave the masks at home: They can obstruct vision.

If an older child is venturing out without supervision, ask that he or she go with a group, discuss the route and agree on a curfew. Give older kids cell phones so they can stay in touch.

Drivers

Be alert for children and eliminate in-car distractions.

Drive slowly

Practice extra caution at intersections and corners.

Pull in and out of driveways carefully.

Discuss these and other driving pointers with your teen driver. Drivers ages 15-25 were involved in approximately one-third of fatal crashes involving child pedestrians on the road.

Passing out candy:

Keep your home brightly lit indoors and outside.

Clear debris and other obstacles from your lawn, sidewalks and steps.

Opt for battery-operated candles in jack-o’-lanterns or other areas where costumed trick-or-treaters might stand.

Keep pets kenneled or in another room.

Overall, State Farm says the best thing you can do to protect you little ones is remind them of stranger danger. Explain the importance of going to qell lit homes and avoiding dark streets and to never entet a house where you don’t know the people inside. To make the process a fun and learning experience. State Farm has included this downloadable coloring page to bettet explain Halloween fun vs. Hallow horror.

