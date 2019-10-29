Orangeburg woman accused of falsifying travel expenses while working for Clemson University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 43-year-old Orangeburg County woman was arrested Monday on charges of fraudulently obtaining funds from falsified travel vouchers submitted to Clemson University.

According to an arrest warrant from SLED, from December 8, 2016 to March 5, 2019 Yolanda Felder was paid travel reimbursement costs in the amount of $8,234.03 for unsubstantiated work travel.

SLED officials say the investigation was requested by the Clemson University Police Department.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.