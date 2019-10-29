Rain or shine it’s still ‘Boo at the Zoo’ time

Boo at the Zoo runs Oct. 29 and 30 6pm-9pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If your little ghost and goblins are worried about trick or treating at the Riverbanks Zoo in the rain, don’t worry. Boo at the Zoo will take place rain or shine, say officials.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo’s Facebook, page they’re looking forward to the use of creative costumes with rain-boots and umbrellas.

There are only two more nights for the annual event. Boo at the Zoo ends on October 30.

You need to purchase your tickets in advance, click here for more information: https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo