USC, Clemson AD’s react to NCAA’s “name, image, likeness” decision

Mike Gillespie,

The NCAA’s top decision makers voted unanimously Tuesday to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

Following the decision, Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich said, “We are encouraged by the vote from the NCAA Board of Governors today affording student-athletes the ability to benefit from their name, image and likeness. We look forward to engaging with the NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference and others in creating a consistent national framework within the guiding principles set forth by the working group.”

USC released its statement later in the day. Athletics Director Ray Tanner released this statement: “President Caslen and I talked following the NCAA Board of Governors announcement, and the University of South Carolina looks forward to joining with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Division I to determine how to implement name, image and likeness benefits for our student-athletes.

The University has a track record of offering services and opportunities to its student-athletes. For example, five years ago, Carolina was the first SEC school to endorse multi-year scholarships through our “Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise.”

We are anxious to be part of the discussion around shaping future ideas to further enhance the student-athlete experience on our campus.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey applauded the move Tuesday, saying, “The action of the NCAA Board of Governors today is a step in the modernization of rules related to opportunities made available to student-athletes. We are proud of the support we provide to our student-athletes in the Southeastern Conference and believe it is important, whatever the future may hold, to maintain the elements of the current college athletics system that most effectively benefit student-athletes across the country. We look forward to participating in a process that will produce an outcome that is thoroughly considered, fair and beneficial to student-athletes and consistent with the principles and guidelines outlined today by the NCAA Board of Governors.”

