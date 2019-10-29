WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players discuss “Championship Phase,” matchup with Wofford

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — As the calendar flips from October to November, the Clemson Tigers are entering a portion of the season that Dabo Swinney refers to as the “Championship Phase.”

And the Tigers have every reason to feel good about where this team is heading into that phase. The No. 4 team in the nation, Clemson sits at 8-0 and is fresh off of a 59-7 win over ACC foe Boston College.

Now they welcome a new challenge this weekend as they take a break from conference action and welcome the FCS Wofford Terriers to Death Valley. While the matchup might not seem very competitive on paper, coach Swinney and his players were adamant that Wofford’s triple option offense would provide a real and unique challenge for this defense in the season’s final month.

