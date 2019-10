Citadel coaching icon Charlie Taaffe dead at 69

The coach responsible for leading the Citadel football team to its most wins as a program has passed away.

On Wednesday, Charlie Taaffe died in Orlando after a battle with cancer.

He spent eight years in charge of the Bulldogs, winning 55 games.

After his time at the Citadel, Taaffe went on to coach at Maryland and Central Florida while also heading teams in the Canadian Football League.