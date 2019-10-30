Clemson topples Anderson in exhibition game Wednesday

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball began their 2019-20 season with an exhibition against the Division II Anderson Trojans on Wednesday. The contest at Littlejohn Coliseum served as the Tigers’ sole exhibition prior to the start of regular season play. Four different Tigers scored in double figures on the evening, and Clemson won 75-48.

The Tigers were led by Aamir Simms who manned the charge for the Tigers with a double-double. Simms finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading Clemson in both categories. Three other Clemson players produced double-digit point totals, including Tiger newcomers Tevin Mack and Curran Scott, who scored 14 and 15 points, respectively. Clemson sharp-shooter Hunter Tyson tallied 11 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. As for Mack, he left his mark via a thunderous dunk out of the fast break. Guard Kai Rivers was Anderson’s leading scorer with 17 points.

In the first half, Clemson used an 18-6 run to take a 24-10 lead at the under-12 timeout and controlled the pace of the game the rest of the way. The Tigers sported a 34-15 advantage at halftime after shooting 40 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes of action. For the game, Clemson shot 48 percent from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 44-27. Khavon Moore, another Clemson newcomer, corralled seven of those 44 rebounds.

With the 75-48 victory in the books, Clemson will now turn its attention to the regular season. The Tigers are slated to open with an ACC matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Littlejohn on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game airing on ESPNU.