Clemson’s Khavon Moore receives waiver from NCAA; immediately eligible

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball transfer sophomore Khavon Moore has received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play for the Tigers this season, beginning with tonight’s exhibition game against Anderson University. Tonight’s exhibition tips off at 7 p.m. and admission is FREE to the general public.

Moore, a transfer from Texas Tech, participated in the 2019 World University Games with Clemson, representing the United States and helping contribute to a gold medal.