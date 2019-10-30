Delays for reopening of Trenholm Road due to wet weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The City of Columbia has made steady progress on repairs to the section of Trenholm Road damaged two weeks ago by a main line break.

Due to recent rains and more wet weather forecast in the coming days has pushed back the target for re-opening to Friday, Nov. 8.

Columbia Water experienced a 16-inch water main line break the evening of Oct. 14, causing extensive damage to Trenholm Road. While the water line was fixed by the next day, erosion caused by flowing water heavily deteriorated the pavement and underlying base.

Trenholm Road will be closed from Deans Lane to Saramont Road until repairs are complete.

Drivers who need to go through that area should consider an alternate route. The city has placed detour signs in the area to help reroute drivers.