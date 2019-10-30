Father of Nevaeh Adams files lawsuit against Lantana Apartments
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — According to court documents, the father of Nevaeh Adams has filed a lawsuit against the Lantana Apartments in Sumter.
The body of Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, was found in an apartment at the complex on August 5th.
Nevaeh would be reported missing then her remains would be found in a Richland County landfill on October 18th.
Dupray Adams alleges in the lawsuit that in the last 5 years there have been numerous reports of criminal and dangerous activity at the apartments and the surrounding area.
Those activities in the lawsuit would include murder, gun-related crimes, armed robbery, break-ins, assaults and more than 150 domestic disturbances.
It claims Lantana Apartments failed to follow proper policies and procedures. It also states that the complex did not provide adequate security devices in order to keep its residents safe and other invitees from foreseeable harm.
In the suit it alleges that the inactions of Lantana Apartments led to Nevaeh Adams death.
Daunte Johnson, the suspect in the case is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center without bond. Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder.