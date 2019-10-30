Orangeburg deputies searching for two suspects wanted in armed robbery

Composite Drawing OCSO

Composite Drawing OCSO



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Orangeburg County says that a composite drawing has been made of two suspects in Tuesday’s armed robbery of an Orangeburg man.

“If they think they can go around this county robbing people, we have a place where they can rethink their position,” the sheriff said. “If you know either of them, call us.”

On Tuesday, a Mill Branch Road man called 911 saying he had been robbed by two armed subjects. The man said he answered a knock at his door and discovered two white males pointing a weapon at him while demanding his wallet.

After taking the wallet, the two gunmen fled in an older model green Buick or Pontiac.

The two are each described as standing about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing around 160. Both men had light-colored hair and believed to be in their 30s.

If you have any information on these gunmen, please call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by downloading the P3 Tips app.